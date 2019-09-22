|
|
SINEWE, Carl Clifford Went to be with the Lord on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019. He was beloved husband to Jeanann Sunderman Sinewe; father to Peter and Kim Sinewe, Philip and Kathy Sinewe, Marsha and Don Mathias; grandfather to Curtis, Marcus, Alex and Austin Sinewe, Lily and Donnie Mathias; great grandfather to Connor, Colton and Holden Sinewe. Cliff was proud to work for United States Steel for 38 years. An active servant in the community, Cliff and Jeanann loved volunteering at Kettering Medical Center for 25 years. Cliff was a long-time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, the Free Masons and Shriners, and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He is a United States Veteran, serving in the US Army from 1954-1956. Visitation on Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019 from 4 6 p.m. Service at 6 p.m. Both at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019