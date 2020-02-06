|
|
SMITH Jr., Carl K. "Bud" Age 68 of Dayton, OH, passed away on February 3, 2020. Bud was a proud Appalachian, former President of DPSU Local 101 and retired mechanic from The City of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; parents, Carl K. & Gaynell (Hobson) Smith Sr. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen (Luers) Smith; son, Alex T. Smith (Maggie); sister, JoAnn (Scott) Porter; his beloved German Shepard, Tater as well as special nephews, cousins and sister and brother in laws. A visitation will be held from 2pm-4pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm. Please No Flowers. Contributions may be made to Life Connections at https://www.donatelifeohio.org/. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020