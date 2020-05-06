Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Carl T. Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence. Carl retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of service. He was a former assistant superintendent, principal and teacher at Dayton Christian School with over 22 years of service. Carl was a Pastor and member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, involved with the Officers Christian Fellowship and Wycliffe Missionary. He received his Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and Master's Degree from University of South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry W. & Joy A. Smith. Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Pam; daughters & sons-in-law, Amber & Nathan Rohrer, Jessica & Duane White, Kelsey & Russ Day; brothers, Greg and Jeff Smith; 11 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held & live streamed 11 AM Friday, May 8, 2020 at Huber Heights First Baptist, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Private Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at church with the church family welcome between 6-7 PM and his Dayton Christian family & colleagues welcome between 7-8 PM. Social distancing must be observed at the visitation & funeral service. If desired, contributions may be made to Dayton Christian School or Wycliffe Missions in Carl's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -