SMITH, Carl T. Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence. Carl retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of service. He was a former assistant superintendent, principal and teacher at Dayton Christian School with over 22 years of service. Carl was a Pastor and member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, involved with the Officers Christian Fellowship and Wycliffe Missionary. He received his Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and Master's Degree from University of South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry W. & Joy A. Smith. Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Pam; daughters & sons-in-law, Amber & Nathan Rohrer, Jessica & Duane White, Kelsey & Russ Day; brothers, Greg and Jeff Smith; 11 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held & live streamed 11 AM Friday, May 8, 2020 at Huber Heights First Baptist, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Private Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at church with the church family welcome between 6-7 PM and his Dayton Christian family & colleagues welcome between 7-8 PM. Social distancing must be observed at the visitation & funeral service. If desired, contributions may be made to Dayton Christian School or Wycliffe Missions in Carl's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020