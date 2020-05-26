Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Carl SROUFE Obituary
SROUFE, Carl "Tiny" Age 92, a life-long resident of Hamilton died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Jamestowne. He was born June 21, 1927, the son of Otto and Florence (Rust) Sroufe. He was employed by Fisher Body for 37 years. He married Clare Teufel on November 17, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2012. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Doug) Hill, Orange Park, Florida and Sandra (Kevin) Seigneur, Bethel, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Please visit www.weigelfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2020
