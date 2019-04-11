STEINKAMP, Carl Richard Age 90, of Florida, formerly of Kettering and Springfield, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2019. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Carl Steinkamp and Beatrice Steinkamp (Unger). He is survived by his lovely bride, Betty and their 8 children: Steven Vaughn (Jan), Daniel Vaughn, Sherry Mctigue (Eddie), Rhonda South, Brenda Royse (Steve), Chuck Reagan, Pat Thompson, and Cindy Kuhr (Craig). He is also survived by his brother Phillip Steinkamp (Reiko). He proudly praised his 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Richard retired after 41 years from Ohio Bell. He went on to provide security to "The Mouse" at Walt Disney World for another 22 years. Although he loved both career paths, it was his last one that brought a joy he could eagerly share with his family and friends. He was a former volunteer of the Dorothy Lane Optimist Club and ran the Christmas tree lot for many years. He served as head coach for the Pee Wee Kettering Dragons Football Team. He was a former member of the Air National Guard. He attended the Ohio State University where he ran track. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes cheering loudly for them in all their sporting endeavors. He enjoyed attending church with his children and grandchildren. His love of life, laughter, and commitment to family and friends will be deeply missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on May 18, 10:30 a.m. at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . The family would like to thank Dr. J. Dean Cole as Carl felt he had extended his life. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary