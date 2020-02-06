Home

STEVENSON, Carl F. 99, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Oakwood Village. He was born May 27, 1920 in Yellow Springs, Ohio the son of Homer and Mabel (Folck) Stevenson. He was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Army Air Corps for 3 years. Carl retired as the President and General Manager of H.S. Stevenson & Sons where he worked for 40 years. He served as President of the Miami Valley Unit of Ohio WBCCI (Wally Byam Caravan Club International. Leading a National Golf Caravan through the west for 30 days with 30 trailers, he loved Airstreaming with his friends. He was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Springfield where he served as Chairman of the Building Committee, a former member and avid golfer at Mitchell Hills C.C., was a Boy Scout leader and was very active in Noon Optimist. On March 18, 1944 he married Imogene (Kell) and was happily married for 71 years. Survivors include his two sons & daughters-in-law, Don & Janet Stevenson and Larry & Brynne Stevenson; four grandchildren and spouses, Cory & Jessica, Casey & Kate, Robert & Heather Stevenson and Denyse & Daniel Isaac; eight great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sister-in-law, Joanne & John Wallace and a special cousin Doug Kell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene in 2015, two brothers, Harold and Ralph Stevenson, two sisters, Mildred and Louise and one great granddaughter, Chelsie. The family would like to thank his Oakwood family and Comfort Keepers and Hospice caregivers. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations can be made to or Grace United Methodist Church.
