TAYLOR, Carl Leroy 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away the 27th day of February 2019 at Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, Florida. As a United States Naval Veteran, a Military Honors ceremony will be held Monday the 25th day of March 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. The family will also be planning a Celebration of Life service for friends and family to come together in the spring in Dayton, Ohio. Carl was born December 25, 1947 in Bell, California to Clyde and Marjorie Taylor. He graduated from Salem High School in 1965. He was a proud US Naval Veteran who served during the Vietnam War on The USS Bulloch LST 509 from 1965 through 1968 when he received an honorable discharge. He earned a Diploma from the McKinley Technical Institute in 1970 for Computer Programming and went on to a thirty year accomplished career as a computer database consultant. He retired from Computer Associates working as the Database Administrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Carl was a member of the Elks Lodge #2606, the American Legion, the VFW, and the Patriot Riders of America in Punta Gorda, Florida. Throughout his life he was also an active member of the Lions Clubs International and was a member of the Beavercreek Lodge #753 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his cherished spouse, Sharon Hoppe of Dayton, Ohio as well as his mother and father. He also leaves his brother Mark Taylor of Salem, Ohio and sister, Judy Ebersbach (John) of Salem, Ohio. He is survived by his first wife, Lareen Falk, their two daughters, Stacey LeFevre (Chris) and Stephanie McCarty (Brian) and grandson Tyler McCarty. He is also survived by his 4 step-children, Kevin Garnica (Kathleen), Jeffrey Garnica, Gregory Garnica (Tanya), Michelle Decker (Chris) and 10 step-grandchildren. Carl was a true and honorable friend to everyone that knew him, in fact most friends called him "Brother"! He loved his Florida "Riverside Neighborhood Family", riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the sunshine and traveling the open road. His life was filled with laughter, love, music, great friends and good cigars. In memoriam, please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice (www.tidewell.org) or The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (www.vvmf.org). Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary