Carl WASHBURN


1932 - 2020
Carl WASHBURN Obituary
WASHBURN, Carl R. 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 7th, 1932, the son of the late John and Hazel (Herdman) Washburn. Carl proudly served in the United States Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He retired from Robbins & Myers. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann (Knapke) Washburn, his son, Rick (Tracy) Washburn, and his daughters: Connie O'Dell, Dianne (Ben) Burns, Helen (Jud) Widner, Sherri (Chuck) Mullins; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four siblings: Stanley "Bob" Washburn, John Washburn, Helen Heaton and Dorothy Krupp. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
