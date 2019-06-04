WEBB, Carl Delbert Born on May 31, 1936, passed away peacefully on his birthday Friday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Theo P. Webb; his lovely wife of nearly 60 years, Maxine Webb, brothers, Charles E. "Spider" Webb, Earl F. Webb and Harry D. Webb; sister, Juanita M. Brandenburg. He is survived by his son, Dirk (Colleen) Webb of Florence, KY, daughter Lonna (Richard) Hartley of New Carlisle, OH, sister, Doris (Raymond) Dilworth of Dayton, OH, sister-in-law Helen Webb of Charlotte North Carolina, three grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many other special family and friends. A very special thanks to Dr. Angela Kohnen and the awesome, caring staff at The Ohio and The Sanctuary at Wilmington Place for their loving care. Carl worked as an electrician at General Motors for 43 years, was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary