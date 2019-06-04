Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Webb Obituary
WEBB, Carl Delbert Born on May 31, 1936, passed away peacefully on his birthday Friday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Theo P. Webb; his lovely wife of nearly 60 years, Maxine Webb, brothers, Charles E. "Spider" Webb, Earl F. Webb and Harry D. Webb; sister, Juanita M. Brandenburg. He is survived by his son, Dirk (Colleen) Webb of Florence, KY, daughter Lonna (Richard) Hartley of New Carlisle, OH, sister, Doris (Raymond) Dilworth of Dayton, OH, sister-in-law Helen Webb of Charlotte North Carolina, three grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many other special family and friends. A very special thanks to Dr. Angela Kohnen and the awesome, caring staff at The Ohio and The Sanctuary at Wilmington Place for their loving care. Carl worked as an electrician at General Motors for 43 years, was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now