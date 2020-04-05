|
YOUNG, Carl W. 91, died at home on March 29, 2020. He was born the son of Charles "Hap" Young and Mildred Young. Mr. Young was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. He served during the Korean conflict in the Counter Intelligence Corps, at 4th Army Headquarters, San Antonio, Texas. Carl Young was a co-founder of Young's Jersey Dairy and former owner of Stocksdale's restaurant and founder of Carl & Dorothy Young's Christmas Trees. He was a 70 year member of Yellow Springs Lodge #421 Free and Accepted Masons. In 2002, Carl and Dorothy Young were honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as Ohio Woodland Owners of the year. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his brother, Bob and daughter, Maureen. His survivors include sons, Blair (Meg) of Worcester, Massachusetts, Brian (Tina) Young of Port Orange, Florida, Ben (Pam) Young of Yellow Springs, Matthew Young of Cedarville, nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and brother, Bill (Rita) of Yellow Springs. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, and the family will be holding a private remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020