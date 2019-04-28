CASE, Carla S. Age 88, of Middletown, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1930 in Golden, Mississippi to Carl and Wripple (Houston) White. Carla was a Realtor for Courtney Duff and worked for the Armco Branch of First Financial Bank. She was a devoted member of Breiel Church of God, member of the Card Club Girls, loved her family, faith, and southern origins. Carla is survived by her children, Doug (Pam) Combs, Scott (Susan) Combs, Candy (Matthew) Beck; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Carl Combs whom passed away in 1976 and Paul Case whom passed away in 2010. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Breiel Church of God, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd. Middletown, OH 45042. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Wes Duff Officiating. Memorial Donations may be made to the Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 in Memory of Carla. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary