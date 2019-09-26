|
|
FISKE, Carla Sue "Momma C" 61, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on May 15, 1958 to Joe and Rita (Nagle) Kiefer in Dayton, OH. Carla graduated from Centerville High School in 1976. She created a loving home in Kettering where she raised her children and grandchildren over the last 40 years. Carla was a free spirit who never met a stranger; her friends became family. On any given holiday you would find her home with an open door, welcoming words, and laughter that was contagious. Her smile and generosity will be missed by all those who knew her. Carla is survived by her loving daughters, Brittini (Casey) Long, Meghan (Reuben) Sanders, Ashley (Jesse) Miller, Kelly (Alan) Miller, Nicole (Brad) Fiske; grandchildren, Lukas, Elijsha, Christian, Sadie, Victoria, Mya, Presley, Ruby, and Zane; siblings, Claudia (Ryan) Rocco and Craig (Kerry) Kiefer; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rita Lou and Roy Joseph Kiefer. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. 45439). Memorial service at 1 pm. A Celebration of Life to immediately follow, details will be announced at the conclusion of services. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of her dear friends who have stood by her and supported her through all the years. Sincere appreciation is also extended to the SICU nurses, especially Jennifer, at Kettering Hospital who cared for her in her final days. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019