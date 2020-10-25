1/1
CARLA SOUTHWARD
1952 - 2020
SOUTHWARD, Carla E.

Carla E. Southward, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 21, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born July 24, 1952, in Springfield, daughter of Charles and Phyllis (Septer) Hines. Carla was a Jehovah's Witness. She had worked in Dr. Robert Bennett's office for over 20 years and then for Dr. Ronald Discher for eight years. She enjoyed taking walks and bike rides with her husband, painting ceramics, and collecting snowmen and butterflies. Survivors include two sons, Benjamin Southward of West Milton and Lee Southward of Springfield; two grandchildren, Nancy and Kara Southward; her father, Charles Hines of Indiana; sister, Jamie (Gary) Baker of S. Charleston; brothers, Chuck Hines of Marysville and Kevin (Lisa) Hines of Hawaii; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Southward on February 24, 2017, and by her mother. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Forest Glen Hero Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
