|
|
SUTTLES, Carla Harriett Loraine 59, of Springfield peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born August 30, 1960 in Springfield the daughter of Donald and Georgina (Knisley) Suttles. Carla was a member of Victory Faith Center and lived her life always helping others, out of the goodness of her heart. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family as she starts her new journey with God's angels in heaven, watching over all of us. She is survived by her companion Todd Pencil; four brothers Clyde (Robin), Carl "Moose" (Trina Nichols), Cecil (Danielle), and Donnie (Sharon Blankenship) Suttles; two sisters Cathy (Rob) Syrus and Tracey Mount; stepfather Roy Sibole; lifelong friend Sue Lambert; nieces and nephews Christina Thomas, Loraine Houseman, Anna and James Conley, Cheryl, Chad and Clyde Suttles, Casey and Donald Suttles, Carl McKinster, Alicia Capper, Andrew and James McKinster, Clayton (Stephanie) Suttles, Thomas (Shaya) Keesecker, Carla (Ralph), Kristina and Cody (Ciara) Suttles, Megan, Cory (Megan) and Calab Suttles, Travis and Nancy McKinster; numerous cousins including Walt, Tammy, Lavona and Aaron Salyers, Sam, Loretta and Don Suttles. Carla was a loving Nana to Chase (Emily Bowling) Suttles, Cheyanne and Greg Asher, Chase Suttles II and Caydence Suttles. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald; mother Georgina Sibole; and nephew George McKinster. Visitation will Monday from 5 8 PM. in Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave. The service to honor Carla's life will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM. in the church with Pastors Carla Race Laux and Pauline Hamblin officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family is being served byRICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019