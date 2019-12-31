Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carleen SHUMWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carleen SHUMWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carleen SHUMWAY Obituary
SHUMWAY, Carleen J. Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born September 16, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frederick and Eunice "Rose" Parlett. Carleen was a longtime faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard "Dick" Shumway, brother, Dale Parlett; son-in-law, Mark Forsthoefel, and great-grandchildren, Andrea and Caleb. Carleen is survived by her son, Dale (Barb) Shumway and daughter, Nancy Forsthoefel, along with her grandchildren, Jeremy, Christina, Clarissa, Bill, Amy, Nate, Jenny, Dan, and Sam. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Bond; brother, Dave Parlette, and many great-grandchildren, family and friends. Carleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made in Carleen's name to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in her memory. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at Zion Lutheran Church. Family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -