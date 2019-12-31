|
SHUMWAY, Carleen J. Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born September 16, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frederick and Eunice "Rose" Parlett. Carleen was a longtime faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard "Dick" Shumway, brother, Dale Parlett; son-in-law, Mark Forsthoefel, and great-grandchildren, Andrea and Caleb. Carleen is survived by her son, Dale (Barb) Shumway and daughter, Nancy Forsthoefel, along with her grandchildren, Jeremy, Christina, Clarissa, Bill, Amy, Nate, Jenny, Dan, and Sam. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Bond; brother, Dave Parlette, and many great-grandchildren, family and friends. Carleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made in Carleen's name to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in her memory. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at Zion Lutheran Church. Family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019