Carlene A. Kenney, age 82, of Eaton, passed away November 23, 2020. She was born March 14, 1938, in Dayton, to the late John and Elsie (Forbes) Golub. Carlene was a Paper Delivery Coordinator for the Journal Herald in the Bellbrook area. She was also a Teacher's Aide and Lunch Monitor in the Bellbrook School System. In addition to her parents, Carlene waspreceded in death by her husband John E. Kenney II, daughter Judith Ann Kenney, brother Johnny Carl Golub and sisterVirginia Baker. She is survived by her children John E. Kenney III, James R. (Tina Heid) Kenney, Jean M. (Ira T.) Fields, Joseph P. (Renee Isaacs) Kenney, Jerry A. Kenney; grandchildren Rhawnie Marie and Natasha Marie and their mother Donna Battigaglia, Carolyn Marie and John E. Kenney IV and their mother Sandra Roark, Sarah Marie Karr, Ryan J. Kenney and their mother Cindy Holbrook, Charles T. Kenney and hismother Jackie Tucker, Megan Marie McNabb and her father Michael A. McNabb; sister-in-law Margaret Golub and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carlene willlovingly be remembered for her sense of humor and sweetnature. Carlene loved her children deeply and was dedicated to them and their friends. Private services will be held forfamily only. To share a memory, visit



