1/
Carlene KENNEY
1938 - 2020
KENNEY, Carlene A.

Carlene A. Kenney, age 82, of Eaton, passed away November 23, 2020. She was born March 14, 1938, in Dayton, to the late John and Elsie (Forbes) Golub. Carlene was a Paper Delivery Coordinator for the Journal Herald in the Bellbrook area. She was also a Teacher's Aide and Lunch Monitor in the Bellbrook School System. In addition to her parents, Carlene was

preceded in death by her husband John E. Kenney II, daughter Judith Ann Kenney, brother Johnny Carl Golub and sister

Virginia Baker. She is survived by her children John E. Kenney III, James R. (Tina Heid) Kenney, Jean M. (Ira T.) Fields, Joseph P. (Renee Isaacs) Kenney, Jerry A. Kenney; grandchildren Rhawnie Marie and Natasha Marie and their mother Donna Battigaglia, Carolyn Marie and John E. Kenney IV and their mother Sandra Roark, Sarah Marie Karr, Ryan J. Kenney and their mother Cindy Holbrook, Charles T. Kenney and his

mother Jackie Tucker, Megan Marie McNabb and her father Michael A. McNabb; sister-in-law Margaret Golub and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carlene will

lovingly be remembered for her sense of humor and sweet

nature. Carlene loved her children deeply and was dedicated to them and their friends. Private services will be held for

family only. To share a memory, visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

