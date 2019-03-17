Home

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillips Temple Church
3620 Shiloh Springs Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple Church
3620 Shiloh Springs Rd.
View Map
Carlos Flournoy Obituary
FLOURNOY, Carlos Age 65 of Dayton, born in Minden, LA, passed away March 5, 2019. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation: 9-11 a.m.; family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Temple Church in memory of Carlos Flournoy. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
