|
|
FLOURNOY, Carlos Age 65 of Dayton, born in Minden, LA, passed away March 5, 2019. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation: 9-11 a.m.; family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Temple Church in memory of Carlos Flournoy. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019