Carlos GANUS
1929 - 2020
GANUS, Carlos E. Carlos E. Ganus, age 91, of Miamisburg, reunited with his wife and son, Mary Margaret and Mark Allen on October 9, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1929, in Okmulgee, OK, to the late John and Thelma (Dill) Ganus. In addition to his wife, son and parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Carlisle; brothers, Larry Thames and John Ganus. He is survived by his two daughters, Julie Ann (Dan) Arnold and Lora Elizabeth Bencekovich; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bob) Lehner, Danny Arnold, Nicholas Patsy and Zachary Tarvin; brother, Jerry (Sadie) Thames and numerous extended family and dear friends. Carlos was a devoted loving family man and was always supportive in times of need. He enjoyed working with computers from an early age and was employed as a Systems Analyst at WPAFB. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Cancer Society and/or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in Carlos' memory. To share a memory of Carlos or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
