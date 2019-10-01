|
McGINNIS, Carlos Andrew 38, of Enon, passed away on September 28, 2019 in his home. He was born on December 16, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona, son of the late Bobby J. McGinnis and Tamie Angler. Carlos is a 2000 graduate of Northeastern High School. He proudly served his country with honor and dignity in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and was presently employed at Stanley Electric in London. Carlos is survived by his loving wife, Tonya L. McGinnis; son, Jameson Jean; Mother and step-father, Tamie and Rocky Angler of Jeffersonville, Indiana; Brother Robert (Megan) McGinnis of Springfield; Grandparents Bill and Betty Keith of Golden Valley, Arizona; Father and Mother-in-law Rick and Tracy Litteral of Enon, along with several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Carlos' life will begin at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wright-Patt Credit Union in support of his son, Jameson. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019