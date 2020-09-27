1/1
Carlos ROMERO
{ "" }
ROMERO (Gutierrez), Carlos Alberto Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Carlos was born May 28, 1935, in Panama. He is a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife Clarisa Romero, 2 daughters Lilia G. Romero and her husband David Smith, Amanda M. Romero and her husband Pierre Collins, 1 son Carlos A. A. (Jennifer) Romero, 3 grandchildren Jordan, Julian and Peyton, 2 great-grandchildren Giselle, and Hendrix, and several brothers and sisters in the U.S. and Panama. Private services. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
