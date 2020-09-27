Carlos ROMERO

ROMERO (Gutierrez), Carlos Alberto Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Carlos was born May 28, 1935, in Panama. He is a retired Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife Clarisa Romero, 2 daughters Lilia G. Romero and her husband David Smith, Amanda M. Romero and her husband Pierre Collins, 1 son Carlos A. A. (Jennifer) Romero, 3 grandchildren Jordan, Julian and Peyton, 2 great-grandchildren Giselle, and Hendrix, and several brothers and sisters in the U.S. and Panama. Private services. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com