Carlton JENKINS Sr.

JENKINS, Sr., Carlton Born April 17, 1939 in Littleton, NC, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He spent his entire professional career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, retiring after 31 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for many years. God bless his memory! Preceded in death by his parents, Teat H. and Mattie C. Jenkins; siblings, Wylie and Eric Jenkins, Bertie J. Bridgforth, Herbert H. and Leon Jenkins. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Carlton Jr. (Maria) Jenkins; grandchildren, Carlton Tyler (Genesis) Jenkins, Maya Christina Jenkins; sister, Shirley Dukes; brother, Joe B. Jenkins; great grandchildren, Tyler and Azaria Jenkins; special friends, Alphonso "Al" Jackson, Joyce Hunter, Charles Williams; a host of relatives and devoted friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, May 22, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020
