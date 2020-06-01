SPICER, Carma 91, of Middletown died Saturday May 30, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. Mrs. Spicer was born in Middletown, OH on November 7, 1928 to Adrian and Edna (Fields) Osborne. In early years she had worked at GC Murphy in Middletown and later worked several years as a cook for Dutch Pantry in Monroe. Carma was a member of the Church of God most of her life and loved going to church. She enjoyed music and spending time with her many brothers and sisters and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Spicer; her parents; infant twin sons, Ronny and Ricky; sisters, Dorothy Proffitt, Opal Trent and Corrine Hollon; brothers, Mitchell, Monroe and Troy (Shirley) Osborne. She is survived by her 2 sons, Robert Jr. (Darlene) and Roger (Kathy); grandchildren, Kyle Spicer and Kellie (Dan) Salyer; sister, Barbara Mullendore and brother Lawrence (Pat) Osborne. Funeral services will be Wednesday June 3 at 1:00 pm at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 1, 2020.