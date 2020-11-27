1/1
Carmen BOOZE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOOZE, Carmen Danette

Age 54, of Dayton, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 29, 1966, the daughter of the late Calvin Houston and Nancy Houston. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Houston; and Maternal grandparents Henry and Lucille Dean; and

Paternal grandparents A.J. and Iona Houston. She is survived by her beloved mother, Nancy Houston; children, Keila & (Jayson) Smith and Michael Booze.; grandchildren, Kaeli, Jayvias, Jaymin, Kyra, and Karis; siblings, Calvin Houston and Craig Houston; nephews Jordan Houston, Christopher Houston, Nicholas Houston, & Ciano Long; niece, Caylin Houston. Lifelong friends Shaton Sullivan, Lynn Speelman, & Betsy Byrd. Carmen was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mimi and friend. She enjoyed life and had a contagious laugh and a smile that would brighten a room. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, painting and creating artwork, as well as holding gatherings with family members and friends. Carmen had worked for many years with Dayton Power & Light, most recently as a Technical Clerk. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Due to COVID concerns, Funeral Services will be held privately for the immediate family. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has

required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Carmen with the family or a special

message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved