BOOZE, Carmen Danette
Age 54, of Dayton, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 29, 1966, the daughter of the late Calvin Houston and Nancy Houston. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Houston; and Maternal grandparents Henry and Lucille Dean; and
Paternal grandparents A.J. and Iona Houston. She is survived by her beloved mother, Nancy Houston; children, Keila & (Jayson) Smith and Michael Booze.; grandchildren, Kaeli, Jayvias, Jaymin, Kyra, and Karis; siblings, Calvin Houston and Craig Houston; nephews Jordan Houston, Christopher Houston, Nicholas Houston, & Ciano Long; niece, Caylin Houston. Lifelong friends Shaton Sullivan, Lynn Speelman, & Betsy Byrd. Carmen was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mimi and friend. She enjoyed life and had a contagious laugh and a smile that would brighten a room. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, painting and creating artwork, as well as holding gatherings with family members and friends. Carmen had worked for many years with Dayton Power & Light, most recently as a Technical Clerk. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Due to COVID concerns, Funeral Services will be held privately for the immediate family. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has
required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Carmen with the family or a special
