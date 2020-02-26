|
HOWARD, Carmen Of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 at the age of 57. She is preceded in death by her mother Henrietta Howard, siblings Larry and Fred Byrd, grandparents Effie and Sylvester Byrd, uncle Percy (Merlene) Kirksey and a special aunt Mary Byrd. Carmen is survived by her father Oliver (Helen) Howard, daughter Carmella (Eric) Debrill, siblings Gary and Shawn Howard, Sakisha Jackson and Pleshette Howard, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020