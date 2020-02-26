Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
Carmen HOWARD


1962 - 2020
Carmen HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Carmen Of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 at the age of 57. She is preceded in death by her mother Henrietta Howard, siblings Larry and Fred Byrd, grandparents Effie and Sylvester Byrd, uncle Percy (Merlene) Kirksey and a special aunt Mary Byrd. Carmen is survived by her father Oliver (Helen) Howard, daughter Carmella (Eric) Debrill, siblings Gary and Shawn Howard, Sakisha Jackson and Pleshette Howard, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
