RUSSELL, Carmen B. 98, of Springfield Ohio, passed forward on April 24, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1920, in Falmouth, Kentucky, daughter of the late Will Bentle and Cora Cummins. Carmen is survived by one daughter, Victoria (Steven) Barnes, a sister-in-law; Marie Knighton, two brothers; Leland (Betty) Bentle and Omer (Jane) Bentle, two grandchildren: Briana Barnes and Bradie (Shawn) Mattern, as well as four great-grandchildren: Joe, Christina, and Curtis Parks and Shyanne Mattern. Her additional family blessings include nine nieces and four nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Russell, as well as three brothers, Harold, Kenneth, and Vernon Bentle, and sister, Corinne Francis. A celebration of Carmen's life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice for the care shown to Carmen. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary