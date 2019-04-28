Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen RUSSELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmen RUSSELL Obituary
RUSSELL, Carmen B. 98, of Springfield Ohio, passed forward on April 24, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1920, in Falmouth, Kentucky, daughter of the late Will Bentle and Cora Cummins. Carmen is survived by one daughter, Victoria (Steven) Barnes, a sister-in-law; Marie Knighton, two brothers; Leland (Betty) Bentle and Omer (Jane) Bentle, two grandchildren: Briana Barnes and Bradie (Shawn) Mattern, as well as four great-grandchildren: Joe, Christina, and Curtis Parks and Shyanne Mattern. Her additional family blessings include nine nieces and four nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Russell, as well as three brothers, Harold, Kenneth, and Vernon Bentle, and sister, Corinne Francis. A celebration of Carmen's life will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice for the care shown to Carmen. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now