Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen SIMONTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen SIMONTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmen SIMONTON Obituary
SIMONTON, Carmen "Dee" Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Dee was born on September 15, 1937 to the late Marie and Ernest Ruble. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Simonton in November of 2017. Dee is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Kevin) Hall; granddaughters, Stevie Gabbard and Lauren Gabbard; great-granddaughter, Carmen; step-son, Thomas Simonton; step-daughter, Debra (Herm) Leach; a host of other loved family and friends. A visitation for Dee will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The burial will occur at Woodhill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dee's memory may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church and Hospice of Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now