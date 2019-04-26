|
SIMONTON, Carmen "Dee" Age 81, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Dee was born on September 15, 1937 to the late Marie and Ernest Ruble. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Simonton in November of 2017. Dee is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Kevin) Hall; granddaughters, Stevie Gabbard and Lauren Gabbard; great-granddaughter, Carmen; step-son, Thomas Simonton; step-daughter, Debra (Herm) Leach; a host of other loved family and friends. A visitation for Dee will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The burial will occur at Woodhill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dee's memory may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church and Hospice of Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019