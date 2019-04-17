Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Carmine Garofalo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Garofalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine Garofalo


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmine Garofalo Obituary
GAROFALO, Carmine Age 70 of Centerville, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday April 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genoffa and Antonio Garofalo. Survivors include Mary Garofalo and their children, William E. Garofalo and Stephanie Lepochat of Tampa, Florida, Elizabeth Fitzgerald (Chris) of Lousiville, Kentucky, Sarah Banks (Daniel) of Springboro, Ohio; sisters, Donna Holden and Dr. William Holden of Portland, Oregon, JoAnn Cittadino of Raleigh, North Carolina, Theresa Bunce(Donn) of Lebanon, Ohio.; a brother Frank Garofalo (Cynthia) of Dulles, Virginia and 4 grandchildren, Ava and Andrew Banks and Jackson and Reed Fitzgerald as well as many nieces and nephews. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on August 15, 1948. He was a graduate of Ohio University and later received his law degree from Ohio State University. Carmine was a founding partner of Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Schultz and was a well known and well respected member of the Dayton Legal Community for over 40 years. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Friday April 19, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Funeral Service 5 pm Friday immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers make donations to Ohio University. Carmine loved Ohio U. and the lifelong friends he made there. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now