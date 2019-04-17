GAROFALO, Carmine Age 70 of Centerville, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday April 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genoffa and Antonio Garofalo. Survivors include Mary Garofalo and their children, William E. Garofalo and Stephanie Lepochat of Tampa, Florida, Elizabeth Fitzgerald (Chris) of Lousiville, Kentucky, Sarah Banks (Daniel) of Springboro, Ohio; sisters, Donna Holden and Dr. William Holden of Portland, Oregon, JoAnn Cittadino of Raleigh, North Carolina, Theresa Bunce(Donn) of Lebanon, Ohio.; a brother Frank Garofalo (Cynthia) of Dulles, Virginia and 4 grandchildren, Ava and Andrew Banks and Jackson and Reed Fitzgerald as well as many nieces and nephews. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on August 15, 1948. He was a graduate of Ohio University and later received his law degree from Ohio State University. Carmine was a founding partner of Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Schultz and was a well known and well respected member of the Dayton Legal Community for over 40 years. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Friday April 19, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Funeral Service 5 pm Friday immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers make donations to Ohio University. Carmine loved Ohio U. and the lifelong friends he made there. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary