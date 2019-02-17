|
|
ALFORD, Carol B. Age 84, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township, under the care of . She was born July 30, 1934 to C. Paul and Fanchon Blagg. Carol was a 1951 graduate of Stivers High School and she never missed a class reunion. She married Lester Alford on May 22, 1954. Carol was a devoted Christian who attended Victory Christian Church and loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roger, husband, Lester, beloved son, Steven and much adored grandson, Joel Clendening. Carol is survived by her children, Paula (Kerry) Bruns, Penny (Joseph) Rogers, Randall (Traci) Alford; grandchildren, Leslie, Elizabeth, Emily, Benjamin, Amanda, David, Kaela, Reese; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Vera Rhoads. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. An expression of sympathy may be made to in Carol's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019