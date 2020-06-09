ASKEW (Beedham), Carol Age 81, died on June 5, 2020, with her loved ones by her side. Carol is preceded in death, by her parents and sister, June (Robert) Metzger, and her brother-in-law, Tom Hoffman. She leaves behind her siblings, Alice Hoffman, Glen (Helen) Beedham, and Edwin Beedham; three daughters and their husbands, Kleese (John Wesley) McMahan, Dr. Gail (Scott Trevethan) Askew, and Jenifer (David) Griffith; her nephews, Douglas (Bernadette) Hoffman, Shawn (Emi) Beedham, and Aaron Beedham; her grandchildren, April Triola, Heather Lewis, Megan (Austin) Bullard, Nicholas Trevethan, Shanna McMahan, Mackenzie Trevethan, Katherine McMahan, Olivia Griffith and Samuel Griffith; and her great granddaughter, Victoria Bullard. Those wishing to celebrate her memory, are invited to gather at LifeSpring Church, 3321 Seajay Dr., Beavercreek, OH 45430, on Tuesday, June 9th. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm, and the memorial service, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeSpring Church.



