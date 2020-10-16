1/1
Carol BENDER
1936 - 2020
BENDER, Carol Jean Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, got her wings on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born September 21, 1936, and was preceded in passing by her mother Hazel (Hudson) Bender, father Ralph Bender, and most cherished friend Joyce Audus. She retired from Reynolds and Reynolds. Carol is survived by her life partner of 65 years, Charlotte (Chick) Chasteen and many nieces and nephews. Carol's beautiful smile and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, Beavercreek Chapel; where visitation will begin 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carol's name to Hospice of Dayton and/or the Alzheimers Foundation. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
