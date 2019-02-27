Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Carol Blevins
Carol Blevins Obituary
BLEVINS, Carol Ann Age 84, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Akron, OH on January 7, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob R. Blevins in 2002, her son, David Brockman in 1963, her mother, Violet (Miller) Boes in 1990, her father, John Boes in 1997 and her grandson, Kyle Blevins in 2011. Carol is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tim and Linda Blevins, John Blevins; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Anita Lightcap, Janice and Eric Berent; four grandchildren, Derek, Jaclyn, Connor and Kira. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was a Charter and active member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of The Beavercreek High School, Class of 1953 Reunion Committee. Carol retired in 1990 from Wright Patterson Air Force Base with 30+ years of service and was active in BCCA and the Concession area. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road with Pastor Steve Kimm officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
