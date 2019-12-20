|
BROCKMAN (nee Blair), Carol Sue Age 82 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 16, 1937, twin daughter to Donald and Luetta (Boerger) Blair. On October 10, 1964, in St. Catharine in Cincinnati she married Oliver J. Brockman Jr., a marriage of 45 years, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2009. Carol was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and was an avid bridge player. Survivors include two children, Patricia (Kevin) Halfhill and David Brockman; six grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew, and Gabriella Halfhill, Blake, Blair, and Brant Brockman; cherished twin sister, Patricia Curry; sister-in-law, Jean Austria; brother-in-law, Bob (Mary Lou) Brockman; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019, in the narthex of Church. Memorial donations are suggested to , 1010 Eaton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or St. Vincent de Paul of Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences are available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019