BUSH, Carol Yvonne Age 70 passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Carol was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 1948 to Boyd and Carmie (Carpenter) Jackson. Carol is survived by her husband Richard of 32 years, stepsons Kevin (Kim) Bush, Michael (Angie) Bush, her step grandchildren, Adam, Tara, Vonda (deceased) Michael, and Wyatt. Carol was also blessed with 4 step great grandchildren. Her sister Debbie (Walt) Massie, brothers Roger Jackson (deceased) and Kenny Jackson (Darlene). Also Carol was Godmother to her niece Danielle Stackpole (Harrison) who she dearly loved. Carol loved to take mini vacations to Gatlinburg Tennessee and other locations to shop and just be with her friends she cared so much for. Funeral service will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on Friday, February 22. St. Max is located at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Township, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM with mass at 11:00. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263. Or online @ www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019