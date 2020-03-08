|
|
CLARK, Carol Jean 79, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on March 3, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1940, in Scottown, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Aliff) Carter. Carol was a devoted member of the Potter's House of Springfield and had sang in the church choir for many years. Her most favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She had been employed as the secretary for the Potter's House Church of God for 40 years. Carol was the tenth child of thirteen brothers and sisters. Survivors include three children; Jim (Naomi) Clark, South Vienna, Carla (John) Brown, Springfield and Tom (Melanie) Clark, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, siblings; Dorothy Tredway, Willow Wood, Ohio, Ruth Stallman and Paul (Zelma) Carter, Springfield, Naomi Nelson, Fairborn, Phyllis (Monty) Hall, Springfield and Shirley Wilson, Ghana and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; James Frederick Clark in 2014, several brothers and sisters and her parents. At Mrs. Clark's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter's House of Springfield, 2404 Troy Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2020