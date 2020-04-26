|
CONOVER, Carol A. Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Carol was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 27, 1930 to Edwin and Cecelia (nee Wiegand) Stitzel. On May 16, 1951 she married the love of her life Paul E. "Gene" Conover Jr. She was a devout Catholic. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Above all, Carol loved her family and lived her life for them. Carol is survived by her children, Michele (Rick) Philpot, Karen (the late Mike) Wells, Denise (Jeff) Adams, Mark (Sharon) Conover and Paula (Mark Louis) Packer; her grandchildren, Denny, Michael, Alyson, Chad, Ian, Christina, Cassandra, Johnny and Blaine; her eight great-grandchldren; her sisters, Joan Stitzel, Mary Lakes and Angie Meinhardt; her brother, Michael Stitzel; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Paul Eugene Conover Jr.; her grandson, Delanie Barger, who devoted many years of his life to her care; and her siblings, Edwin, Jimmy, Tommy, Charles, Judy and Leroy. Private prayer service will be held for Carol. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020