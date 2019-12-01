Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Cook Obituary
COOK, Carol Ann Age 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Carol was born June 23, 1934 in Richmond, IN to the late Charles and Ann (Horner) Shiplett. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1952. She also attended Bowling Green State University. Carol and James E. Cook were married January 21, 1956 in Dayton. They celebrated 48 wonderful years together. Jim proceeded her in death in February 29, 2004. Carol is survived by her two children, Steven (Lisa) Cook, Linda Cook Maloney and granddaughters, Lauren Maloney and Carly Cook. She is also survived by her brother, David (Cheryll) Shiplett of North Carolina and her sister Donna (Jack) Brinkley of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Carol was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Also she was member of New Neighbors League where she later held the position of Club Coordinator. She enjoyed many hobbies, among them were piano, calligraphy and painting. Her infectious zest for life will be remembered fondly by family and friends. A special thank you to Melinda Walker and Jill Browder who provided loving care during the past few years of her life. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Miami Valley The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service, 10 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment, David's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Carol's name to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St. Suite B Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -