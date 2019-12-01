|
COOK, Carol Ann Age 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Carol was born June 23, 1934 in Richmond, IN to the late Charles and Ann (Horner) Shiplett. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1952. She also attended Bowling Green State University. Carol and James E. Cook were married January 21, 1956 in Dayton. They celebrated 48 wonderful years together. Jim proceeded her in death in February 29, 2004. Carol is survived by her two children, Steven (Lisa) Cook, Linda Cook Maloney and granddaughters, Lauren Maloney and Carly Cook. She is also survived by her brother, David (Cheryll) Shiplett of North Carolina and her sister Donna (Jack) Brinkley of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Carol was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Also she was member of New Neighbors League where she later held the position of Club Coordinator. She enjoyed many hobbies, among them were piano, calligraphy and painting. Her infectious zest for life will be remembered fondly by family and friends. A special thank you to Melinda Walker and Jill Browder who provided loving care during the past few years of her life. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Miami Valley The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral service, 10 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment, David's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Carol's name to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St. Suite B Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019