COVEY, Carol S. Age 77 passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on April 24, 2019 at Miami County Hospice in Troy. She was born January 23, 1942 in Dayton, to parents James and Dorothy (Garst) Cheatham. Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother and a long-time employee/part-time psychologist of the Beacon Lounge in Huber Heights. Carol was always able to offer a kind heart, listening ear, and loving guidance. Carol had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her children, Nick (Maureen) Covey, John (Kathern) Covey, and Stephanie (Rick) Copeland, her grandchildren Mahala & Elyssa Covey, Casey & Jessica Copeland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol is preceded in death by all her siblings James, Bud, Dicky, Shirley, Betty Lou, Dottie, Lee, Rose and recently Patty. A celebration of life memorial will be held on May 5 from 3-5 at Ginghamsburg's Ark at 7695 S. County Road 25A in Tipp City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Hospice. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019