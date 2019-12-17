Home

CUMMINS, Carol A. Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2019. Born June 28th, 1950 to the late Schuyler Campbell and late Roberta Reed, she is survived by her brother Steve Campbell, her three sons, Wayne Cummins, Jason (Beta) Cummins, and Ryan (Melissa) Cummins, four grandchildren, Brandon, Cami, Sophia, and Liam. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, December 19th at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery 10:00 AM Friday, December 20th.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 17, 2019
