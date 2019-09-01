|
DANIELS, Carol Anne Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Miamisburg, Ohio on March 10, 1950 to the late Elliott Daniels and Ellen Pauline Stout (nee Fitz). She was preceded in death by her father, Elliott Daniels; mother, Ellen Pauline Stout; and sisters, Arlene and Emma Lee. Carol is survived by her beloved children, Angela M. Quillen, Sheila R. (Matt) Gibbons, Reyzhon A. Domingo, and Leticia P. Domingo; grandchildren, Donnie, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Valentine, Timothy, Ariella, and Reyahna; siblings, Gene, Sherry, Suzy, Nancy, Paula, Verdana, and Cynthia; and a host of other family members and friends. Carol loved her art and cooking for her family. She kept her mind sharp by reading, playing crosswords and board games. Carol enjoyed traveling to explore different cultures and cuisines, dancing to her favorite music, and most importantly, being present with her family. Private services will be held by the family. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019