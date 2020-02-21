|
|
DEIS, Carol Ann Age 75 died peacefully on Wednesday February 19, 2020 surrounded by family at . She was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 24, 1944 to the late Barbara and Leander Koesters. Carol was raised on a farm which instilled a work ethic in her that lasted her entire lifetime. Carol graduated from Julienne High School in 1962 and worked for many years at Rike's downtown. She married Mitchell E. Deis on December 29, 1973 and they went on to raise 3 daughters in the Dayton neighborhood Quail Hollow. Carol was a stay at home Mom until their youngest started school. She worked at Society Bank in downtown Dayton, then Key Bank in Beavercreek, and she finally retired this past June after 15 years at Chase Bank in Fairborn. Carol was a life-long member of St. Peter Parish in Huber Heights, Ohio. She sang soprano in the church Choir for nearly 40 years often cantoring Mass on Sundays and singing at funerals. She volunteered at St Peter Bingo for over 30 years retiring in 2018. Carol was the Treasurer for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus #4424. Carol had a true passion for gardening and always had the most beautiful flowers. She was a very happy person filled with joy and laughter and known for her wonderful sense of humor. Carol was a Mom to many and loved by all. She was born to be a Grandma it was her most favorite thing. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mitch. Daughters: Teresa, Amy (Jeff), and Lisa (Nick). Grandchildren: Kali, Lucas, and Laila. Granddogs: Snickers and Harry. Brothers: Ron, Denis (Dawn), and Bernie (Sue). Sisters: Thecla, Marlene (Jeff), and Diana. Mother-in-law, Betty and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday February 23rd from 2-5 pm at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 24 at 10 am at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights with celebrant Fr. Ethan Moore. Burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Peter Food Pantry and please do something kind in honor of our Mom. #kindnessforcarol. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020