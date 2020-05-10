|
DOFFERMYER, Carol A. Age 81 of Micco, FL, lost her battle with cancer on April 30, 2020. She was born March 4, 1939 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania and relocated to Dayton, Ohio in the 1940's with her parents Gertrude and Frank Percich. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard "Duff" Doffermyer and grandson Tony Smith. Carol is survived by her daughters, Anita Thies (Paul Stoermer), Linda Morgan (Oakley), Teresa Couch, Angela Perry (Joe) and her son Joseph Doffermyer all of Dayton, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren from Dayton, Ohio and Virginia and lifelong friends Sam and Pat Ciani of Centerville. Carol was the epitome of a lady who was always fashionably dressed, her make up perfect. She retired from Baltes Commercial Realty in 1998 where she was a bookkeeper. Carol was an avid animal lover who recently lost her beloved dog Mac. She loved to redecorate her homes throughout the years and her designs were always beautiful. She was an avid Ohio State Football fan and never missed a game. As Mom and Grandma, she will be deeply missed by her family. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. Final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020