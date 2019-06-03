DOVE, Carol Ann Age 79 of Springfield, previously of South Charleston passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 8, 1939 to the late William G. "Jerry" and Fannie (Agle) Thompson in Springfield. In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Joy Sue Severt and niece-in-law, Angie Severt. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Eric (Loren) Dove and grandson, Rivers Danger Dove. Carol had a special and devoted bond to her nephew, Todd (Jenny) Severt and niece, Tammy (Mike) Ciriegio as well as both of their children, great-nephews: Thorne, Masen, Zane, Emerson and Tanner and great-niece, Raelyn. Carol graduated from Southeastern High School and then went on to pursue her Bachelor's Degree from Wilmington College. She was a dedicated special education teacher at Miami View Elementary for over 30 years. Throughout those years, she made long lasting and special friendships with many teachers and colleagues. Carol was a long time member of South Charleston United Methodist Church where she also participated in the Martha Circle group. Anyone who knew Carol knew she had a special place in her heart for animals; rescuing and donating to any organization she could to help the cause. She was an avid reader and loved all types of crafting. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at South Charleston United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service beginning at 12:00 noon, Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Carol will be laid to rest in Plattsburg Cemetery following her service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to go to South Charleston United Methodist Church and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Carol's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary