DOWNS, Carol J. 84, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1934, in Wooster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Pinnicks) Crow. She faithfully worked for the Kissel Company for 35 years. Carol was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. She liked taking care of her flowers and tending to her garden. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Hennigan, two grandchildren: Dr. Megan Hennigan, and Bryan (Stephanie) Hennigan; two great grandchildren: Declan and Brax; special sister-in-law, Irene Ehlinger and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack L. Downs, brother, Donald L. Crow, and step-mother, Mildred Crow. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 8th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a Celebration of Life service will be on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with Brian Borton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , the or First Christian Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com