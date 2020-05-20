Home

DULL, Carol Eileen (80), of Dayton, Ohio passed away May 17th peacefully in her home. She was born to Thomas and Rosella Paul in Dayton, Ohio on January 31, 1940 and was a graduate of St Joseph High School in 1958. She worked as the secretary to the president of the Dayton Daily News for over 10 years before becoming a mother to her two sons - her proudest accomplishment. Carol was married to William Dull, her devoted husband, for 53 years. She is also survived by her son, Jason (Emily) Dull; grandchildren, Sophia and Anabelle Dull; sister-in-law, Sondra Pocsi; niece, Cheryl (Dave) South; great nieces, Heather (John) Illick, and Holly (Phillip) Lengefeld. Carol is preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeremy Dull with whom she is now reunited in Heaven. Carol also had many dear friends with whom she loved to gamble, drink martinis, and laugh, and whom she cherished like family members. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 21st from 5-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. A private funeral mass will be held on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church where Carol has been a member since childhood. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020
