Carol FESSLER

Carol FESSLER Obituary
FESSLER, Carol Ann Age 86 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community. She was born June 10, 1933 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Eugene and Annabel Nisonger. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Eugene L. Fessler in 2009 and a sister, Barbara Nisonger. Carol is survived by her children, Michael E. (Mary) Fessler; and Christine A. (John) Santoro; grandsons, Riley and Anthony; siblings, Eugene (Connie) Nisonger and Mary Linville; sister-in-law, Mary Fessler and many friends and caregivers including, the caring staff and healthcare providers at Sycamore Glen and Hospice of Dayton. Carol was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1951. She was a retiree of Dayton City Schools as a secretary after 25 years of dedicated service. Family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - CENTERVILLE. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 am and conclude with procession to Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City for burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Read at http://www.project-read.org/. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Carol's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
