GANNON, Carol A. 77 of South Charleston passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 6, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Charles Gannon and her mother and stepfather, Charles and Virginia Andrews. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Certain of South Charleston; brothers, Jack and David Andrews of Marion, Ohio and Michael Andrews of Whitehouse, Texas; her stepdaughter, Amy Howard and grandchildren, Sean, Cole and Ashley. Due to the current coronavirus concerns, a small private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens for immediate family members only. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 5, 2020