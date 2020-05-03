|
GATLIFF, Carol Sue Born on September 19, 1946 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Elizabeth Hurley and Marion Morris, passed away suddenly on Friday May 1, 2020. She devoted her life to taking care of others and was a mother figure to most family members. She was also preceded in death by her son Ronald K. Cox, Jr. and brothers James and Marion. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years James L. Gatliff; granddaughter Krista (Jake) Wolfe; great grandson Braden; siblings Steve Morris, Charles Morris, Pamela Jones, Wanda Ping, and Vickie Painter, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday May 5, 2020 from 12:30 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020