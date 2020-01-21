|
GOINS, Carol F. Age 81, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Irvine, KY, on February 14, 1938, to the late Ella (Watson) and Clarence Tipton. She retired from McCalls Printing after 20 years of service. Carol is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harold E. Goins; her sons, Danny (Doreen) and Mike (Victoria) Goins; 8 grand-children; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Beth Duff; and her brothers, John (Ruth) Tipton and Roger Tipton. The family will receive friends 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mark Goins, officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020