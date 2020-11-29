1/1
Carol GRAY
GRAY, Carol Jane Ayres

Age 91, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following a brief illness. She was born August 5, 1929, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to the late Merton and Theta Ayres. Prior to moving to Centerville in 2004, she resided in Toledo for more than 40 years. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Gray; identical twin sister, Carolyn A. Brown; brother-in-law, Charles F. Brown; sister, Joyce E. Sandelin; and brother-in-law Kenneth E. Gray. She is survived by her son, Neal S. Gray (Robyn); daughter, Julie A. Shaw; grandchildren, Katelynn Gray and Benjamin Gray; great-grandchildren, Landen Gray and Ryleigh Gray; brother-in-law, Karl Sandelin; sister-in-law Patricia Gray; and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Jackson High School in Jackson, Michigan, and Western Michigan University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in library science. She subsequently earned a Master of Arts degree in Library Science from the University of Toledo. She served as librarian at Whitmer High School in Toledo from 1970 -1994, and previous to that, held library positions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. She was a longtime member of the Toledo branch of the American Association of University Women, and a member of the former Heather Downs Garden Club of Toledo as well as various educational organizations. Carol's sisters were an important part of her life and she and her twin, Carolyn, were so identical that in their youth, they were able to prank people by posing as each other. A celebration of her life will be held in the future at a time and place to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services Benevolent Care Fund. See graceworks.org for how to donate. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
