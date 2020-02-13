Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
7415 Far Hills Ave.
Centerville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
7415 Far Hills Ave.
Centerville, OH
1937 - 2020
Carol GRIESELHUBER Obituary
GRIESELHUBER (Hartke), Carol Ann Age 83, of Washington Township, Ohio, passed away on February 9, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. She was born January 6, 1937 in Pasadena, CA, daughter of the late Ann (Kieley) and Harry (Jack) J. Hartke. Carol was a graduate of Summit Day School and The University of Dayton with a BA in Business. A devoted mother who loved her three children, dogs, and traveling. Carol was an avid bowler for many years and achieved the rank of Life Master in the bridge world. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Lt Col. Harry Joseph (Jack) and twin, Maurice Hartke; and son, Bill Grieselhuber. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Harry Gerard Grieselhuber; son, Harry G. Grieselhuber Jr. (Jerry) and his wife Rhoda; daughter, Karen M. Mackay and her husband Jim, of Georgia; grandchildren, Zane Grieselhuber, Raini Highley and Emily Mackay; great grandson, Zane Grieselhuber Jr. Family will greet friends Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 1:00pm at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Burial at Bellbrook Cemetery. The family would like to express gratitude to Ohio's home visiting Nurses and Aids and to our wonderful friends Donna and Bob Delong for all their help thorough out her illness. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420; or the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
